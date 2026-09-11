Cubs Planning to Activate Dansby Swanson Next Weekend
Dansby Swanson (oblique) for next weekend's series in Cincinnati against the division-rival Reds, manager Craig Counsell told Patrick Mooney of The Athletic on Friday at Wrigley Field. Swanson will first complete a short minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa. He is getting close to returning to the big-league roster for the first time since being shut down with a Grade 2 strained left oblique in the middle of August. The 32-year-old veteran will help the Cubs in their final playoff push for the final nine games or so of the regular season, so he obviously will have a limited impact the rest of the way in fantasy in September. Swanson will be returning to a .216/.300/.404 slash line with a .704 OPS, 18 home runs, 66 RBI, 17 stolen bases, and 78 runs scored in his 403 at-bats this year. The two-time All-Star has been a disappointment in pretty much everything but stolen bases, and he has hit just two home runs in the second half of the season for the Cubbies.
Source: The Athletic - Patrick Mooney
Source: The Athletic - Patrick Mooney