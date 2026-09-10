Wyatt Langford Remains Mired in Extended Second-Half Slump
Wyatt Langford is hitting .241/.330/.435 with 16 home runs, 38 RBI, 57 runs scored, and 13 stolen bases. Especially considering the hype he once generated as a prospect, the 24-year-old's season-long numbers are underwhelming. However, Langford's production has really taken a turn for the worse of late. After hitting .189 across 120 plate appearances in August, Langford has recorded just four hits across his first 39 trips to the plate in September. Langford's underlying batted-ball metrics are down as well, as he's posted just a 5.1% barrel rate in the second half of the season. While Langford remains a useful fantasy piece due to his potential for five-category production, fantasy managers may not want to find themselves relying on him down the stretch.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller