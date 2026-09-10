Tua Tagovailoa Day-to-Day With Oblique Strain
Tua Tagovailoa (oblique), who was listed as limited in Thursday's practice, suffered an oblique strain that is considered day-to-day, sources told Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Tagovailoa's status for Sunday's Week 1 season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers is to be determined. The former Miami Dolphins signal-caller went to the ground during individual drills on Thursday and was grabbing at his lower back. He did not return and was replaced by Cooper Rush with the first-team offense. Michael Penix Jr. (knee) has already been ruled out as he continues to recover from a partially torn ACL in his knee from late last year. If Tua is ruled out on Friday, Rush will be the one starting under center for the Falcons on Sunday, with undrafted rookie Jack Strand backing him up. Fantasy managers in deep two-QB superflex leagues who were planning on starting Tagovailoa this weekend against Pittsburgh need to go in another direction. We would be surprised if Tagovailoa is cleared to start in just a few days.
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport