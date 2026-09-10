Rashee Rice in the Clear Going into Week 1
Rashee Rice (knee) was listed as a full participant for the team's first official practice on Thursday as they get set to take on the division-rival Denver Broncos on Monday night in Week 1, according to the team's official website. Rice had minor surgery on his right knee over the summer, but he quickly recovered and actually logged some snaps in the preseason finale. The 26-year-old has teased a lot of fantasy upside in his first three years in the league, but he has only played in 12 games over the last two seasons due to injuries and suspension. The former second-rounder in 2023 from SMU had 79 receptions for 938 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 regular-season games as a rookie and has established himself as the Chiefs' clear WR1 when he has been healthy. With the Chiefs' offense looking to bounce back in 2026, quarterback Patrick Mahomes should lean heavily on Rice, who has clear WR2 upside over a full season. Rice and the Chiefs do not have an ideal Week 1 matchup against a stout Broncos defense, but Rice should still be locked into fantasy lineups as a WR2.
Source: Chiefs.com
Source: Chiefs.com