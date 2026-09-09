A.J. Brown Ruled Out for Remainder of Week 1 with Ankle Injury
A.J. Brown (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's contest. Brown exited the game in the third quarter due to an ankle injury. After suffering the injury, the star wideout was seen limping off the field. Prior to exiting, Brown brought in three of his four targets for 26 yards. For the remainder of the game, managers should expect Romeo Doubs, DeMario Douglas, and Kyle Williams to lead the passing game. Managers should pay close attention to his status leading up to their Week 2 tilt against the Steelers.
Source: Andrew Callahan
Source: Andrew Callahan