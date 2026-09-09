Bengals Feel Good About Ja'Marr Chase Playing in Week 1
Ja'Marr Chase (knee) is on and feels good about him playing in Week 1 on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Jay Morrison of BengalsTalk.com. Chase suffered a hyperextended left knee late in a training camp practice, but he has recovered nicely with some rest and is fully expected to suit up and be a full-go in the regular-season opener this weekend against Tampa. Fellow wideout Tee Higgins (heel), who has been dealing with a minor heel injury, should be a full-go as well, so quarterback Joe Burrow's fantasy managers should have nothing to worry about to open the 2026 campaign. Chase was the first receiver off the board in most fantasy football drafts this summer, and he should be locked into all starting lineups for this weekend's game against the Bucs. The Bengals could list Chase as limited in Wednesday's practice, but that should not set off alarm bells for fantasy managers. Until further notice, Chase is expected to play in Week 1.
Source: BengalsTalk.com - Jay Morrison
Source: BengalsTalk.com - Jay Morrison