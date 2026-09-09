Packers in Wait-and-See Approach With Josh Jacobs
Josh Jacobs' case will provide more clarity about his future, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said, "The more clarity, the better, but it's just wait and see." Jacobs is not expected to appear in court on Thursday, but his lawyers will, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN. Fantasy managers and the Packers are hoping that we will get some clarity on Thursday in terms of a potential suspension for Jacobs, who remains on the commissioner's exempt list. The 28-year-old running back will not be available for the team's Week 1 season opener this Sunday against the division-rival Minnesota Vikings, and it is unclear how much longer he will be out. The uncertainty about Jacobs' status caused his draft stock to plummet, with MarShawn Lloyd now the favorite for lead-back duties in Green Bay in the short term. Jacobs is still rostered in 82% of Yahoo leagues and will be the Packers' top RB when he returns, but in the meantime, he must remain on benches everywhere.
Source: ESPN.com - Rob Demovsky
Source: ESPN.com - Rob Demovsky