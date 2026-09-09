AJ Barner Could Have a Larger Role After Strong Camp
AJ Barner put together a strong camp, and he could be headed for a larger role during the 2026 season. Barner has impressed with 10 touchdowns over his two NFL seasons, and he finished last year as the overall TE14 in PPR leagues. He was able to maintain his fantasy relevance despite facing competition from Elijah Arroyo, who had second-round draft capital last year. This season, we expect Barner to get a similar amount of playing time, and that could actually lead to more volume. Now that he has established himself on offense for two years in a row, he should see his target share increase. Additionally, he should benefit from playing for new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury. Fleury was the tight ends coach in San Francisco, so he brings a strong background in the position to his new job with the Seahawks. In fact, it has already been reported by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that Fleury plans to use a lot of two-tight-end sets in Seattle. That bodes well for Barner, who has a very strong chance to emerge as a top-12 fantasy tight end in Year 3.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller