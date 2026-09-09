Romeo Doubs Fighting for Fantasy Relevance Right Away
Romeo Doubs is being welcomed to his new team with a difficult matchup against the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday evening in Week 1. Doubs signed a four-year, $68 million contract over the offseason, penciling him in as the Patriots' No. 2 receiver alongside A.J. Brown for at least this season. Interestingly, we haven't yet seen a Drake Maye-led offense support two fantasy-relevant receivers, but that's not to say it can't happen. The former UNC signal caller will likely appreciate having another experienced veteran receiver at his disposal for Week 1, especially if Brown gets locked up by Devon Witherspoon for most of the night. There's certainly some upside with Doubs, but we'd rather leave him on the fantasy football bench this week while we wait to see exactly what his role looks like on gameday.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller