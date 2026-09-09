Drake Maye Opens the Season in Must-Start Territory Despite Tough Matchup
Drake Maye will run into a very tough season-opening matchup on Wednesday. The Patriots travel out west for a Super Bowl rematch against the reigning champion Seattle Seahawks. Maye was the overall QB2 in fantasy football last year with 4,394 passing yards, 450 rushing yards, 35 touchdowns, and 11 turnovers. However, he ran into a tough Seahawks defense in the Super Bowl, tallying two touchdowns and interceptions as the Patriots lost by 16 points. The Seahawks continue to field a strong defense that will pose a challenge to Maye, but his natural rushing ability and improved passing skills keep him in must-start territory for fantasy football. He may not immediately replicate last year's QB2 marks, but he should end up in the top-10 quarterback range this week. It's Week 1; don't overthink it. Start your studs, including Maye.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller