Dillon Jones Lands Exhibit 10 Deal with Philadelphia
Dillon Jones to an Exhibit 10 contract, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reports. The 24-year-old arrives with two championship rings and almost no rotation resume, logging 61 NBA appearances across two seasons while averaging 2.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in 9.7 minutes. He has been far more productive a level down, posting 15.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 6.9 assists in 42 G-League games between Rip City and Westchester last season. Philadelphia carries one open two-way slot behind Caleb Love and Rayan Rupert, and Jones will compete for it against fellow camp signees Tacko Fall, Jameer Nelson Jr., and Saint Thomas. Even if he wins that job, the fantasy relevance stops at Delaware Blue Coats box scores.
Source: Dave McMenamin
Source: Dave McMenamin