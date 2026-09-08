Malik Nabers Should Be "Good to Go"
Malik Nabers (knee) sounds like he will be "good to go for Sunday night," according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. Nabers is coming back from a torn ACL that ended his 2025 season after four games, but it looks like he'll be ready to play in Week 1. Last year, he had 18 catches for 271 yards and two touchdowns before his injury after an impressive rookie year with 1,204 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games, despite iffy QB play. This year, he'll work with Jaxson Dart as the team's top receiver under new head coach John Harbaugh and new offensive coordinator Matt Nagy. The team added wide receiver Darnell Mooney and tight end Isaiah Likely, but Nabers should remain the focal point of the offense and be set for as large a target share as he can handle. Since it will be his first game back, Nabers is the No. 16 WR in RotoBaller's Week 1 rankings, but he definitely has top-10 upside even though he'll take on an improved Dallas defense on Sunday Night Football. If you drafted Nabers as a starter, be sure to get him in your lineups this week since he seems to be all systems go for Week 1.
Source: Dan Graziano
Source: Dan Graziano