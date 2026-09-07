Ryan Flournoy a High-Upside Stash Option Entering 2026
Ryan Flournoy recorded 40 catches for 475 yards and four touchdowns on 56 targets. Entering 2026, Flournoy remains behind star Cowboys wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, which may make it difficult for him to provide consistently fantasy-relevant production. However, Flournoy closed the 2025 season strong, recording 20 catches for 241 yards and two touchdowns on 27 targets across his final four games played. The 26-year-old has also drawn positive buzz from both team personnel and Cowboys beat writers throughout this summer. When Dallas deploys three-wide receiver sets, the attention defenses are forced to give to Lamb and Pickens should open up the field for Flournoy. In leagues where he remains available, Flournoy profiles as a must-add stash for fantasy managers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller