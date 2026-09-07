Sean Tucker to be a Game-Time Decision in Week 1
Sean Tucker's (undisclosed) injury because he does not have to until Wednesday, but he said Tucker will be a game-time decision on Sunday, Sept. 13, for the Week 1 regular-season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals as he works his way back, according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports. Tucker was not seen on the practice field on Monday and most likely will not take part in the team's first official practice of the season on Wednesday. The 24-year-old came close to being a training camp casualty with the Bucs looking to save a little money going into the regular season, but they ultimately decided to keep him around as the RB3 behind Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell. As long as both Irving and Gainwell stay healthy, Tucker belongs on the waiver wire in most redraft fantasy football leagues. He is rostered in only 1% of Yahoo leagues right now after the former undrafted free agent from Syracuse had 320 rushing yards and a career-high seven rushing touchdowns on 86 carries in 2025 in his third year in the NFL with Tampa. Tucker added eight receptions for 34 yards and another score as a receiver in 17 games.
Source: FOX Sports - Greg Auman
Source: FOX Sports - Greg Auman