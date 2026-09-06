Yaxel Lendeborg Could Start for Warriors
Yaxel Lendeborg is in the mix for a starting spot entering training camp, head coach Steve Kerr told NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole. Kerr floated the idea of Lendeborg playing the three next to Draymond Green, with Kristaps Porzingis or Al Horford at center. The No. 11 pick earned the conversation after winning Summer League MVP while averaging 14.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.0 assists. He also posted 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists at Michigan, giving Golden State a ready-made connector on the wing. With Jimmy Butler III (knee) and Moses Moody (knee) working back from major injuries, Lendeborg has a clearer early path than most rookies.
Source: NBC Sports
Source: NBC Sports