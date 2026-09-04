Cam Skattebo Could See 20-Plus Carries Per Game
Cam Skattebo suffered a gruesome dislocated ankle injury that ended his rookie season after just seven games last year, but that might not stop new head coach John Harbaugh from giving the second-year back a heavy workload in 2026, according to Chris Bumbaca of USA Today Sports. "We talk a lot. When he walks up to me and tells me, 'Are you ready for 20-plus carries a game?' I think I'm in a pretty good spot," Skattebo said. The 24-year-old former fourth-rounder from Arizona State admitted that he briefly considered retirement after his injury last year, but Skattebo is back in the fold for his sophomore season and figures to lead the G-Men in backfield touches, even with Tyrone Tracy Jr. (neck) and Najee Harris being involved. Skattebo averaged 19.5 touches per game in his first eight contests in 2025, rushing for 410 yards and five touchdowns on 101 rushing attempts. He also added 24 receptions for 207 yards and another two scores. His three-down upside is evident, and if he sees 20-plus touches a game, Skattebo could approach RB1 territory in Year 2. RotoBaller has Skattebo ranked as the No. 21 fantasy back.
Source: USA Today Sports - Chris Bumbaca
Source: USA Today Sports - Chris Bumbaca