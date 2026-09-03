George Kittle Could be on Snap Count in Week 1
George Kittle (Achilles) traveled with the team to Australia for the Week 1 regular-season opener next Thursday against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams, but that does not mean that he will play a full game if he is active next week. If Kittle is active, The Athletic's Matt Barrows is "sure he won't be on the field for his usual 95 percent of the offensive snaps." The 49ers must consider the long ride back for Kittle, who suffered a torn Achilles tendon in the playoffs back in January. The 32-year-old veteran is a seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro, but he also has a lengthy injury history and managed to play in just 11 regular-season games in 2025 in his ninth year in the NFL, catching 57 of his 69 targets for 628 yards and seven touchdowns. The 49ers are most likely looking to slowly ease Kittle back into the offense so that he can be peaking late in the year if he manages to stay healthy in 2026. Fantasy managers setting DFS lineups in Week 1 should be fading Kittle at the TE position.
Source: The Athletic - Matt Barrows
Source: The Athletic - Matt Barrows