Zay Flowers Dressed for Thursday's Practice
Zay Flowers (lower body) is dressed for practice on Thursday, according to Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan. It will be Flowers' first practice since the team's joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings. The 25-year-old did some sprinting off to the side during Wednesday's practice, but now he is ready to rejoin the rest of the team for the first time in a week. His lower-body injury has never appeared to be serious, so as long as he does not suffer a setback going into practices next week, Flowers should be ready for the Week 1 regular-season opener against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Sept. 13. Flowers is coming off a second straight Pro Bowl appearance and second straight 1,000-yard receiving season in 2025, catching 86 of his 118 targets for a career-high 1,211 yards and five touchdowns in 17 starts. In half-PPR scoring, he was the WR7 overall, which was quite impressive when considering the down year that quarterback Lamar Jackson had. In a new offense that could be beneficial for his volume, Flowers has a clear path to WR1 utility again in 2026, and RotoBaller has him ranked as the No. 14 player at his position.
Source: 105.7 The Fan - Cordell Woodland
Source: 105.7 The Fan - Cordell Woodland