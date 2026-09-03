Kayshon Boutte Could Step In as Texans' Second Receiver
Kayshon Boutte landed in a great spot for his fantasy value to potentially take off this year. Last year with the Patriots, Boutte had 33 receptions for 551 yards and six touchdowns while helping Drake Maye take the next step in his development. With the team's offseason moves, though, Boutte was in a much smaller role this season and was ultimately traded to the Texans, who have a big need for a second receiver across from Nico Collins. Second-year receiver Jayden Higgins (knee) was lost for the year to a torn ACL this preseason, opening playing time and targets across the field from Collins. With Tank Dell (knee) on IR to start the year and Jaylin Noel (hamstring/finger) battling injury as well, Boutte should have a clear path to a significant role early in the year if he can develop good chemistry with QB C.J. Stroud right away. Boutte is currently the No. 62 WR in RotoBaller's rankings, but he brings intriguing upside in his potentially expanded role with his new team.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller