Zamir White Returns to Saints Practice Squad
Zamir White has signed with the team's practice squad. White was released by the team on Sunday as part of the 53-man roster cutdown. They've decided to bring back White as depth with both Alvin Kamara (knee) and Kendre Miller (undisclosed) absent right now. The Saints may elevate White as depth in the backfield for the season opener. It's still going to take an injury or two before White actually sees significant snaps in the backfield, even with Kamara and Miller out. White doesn't need to be rostered in fantasy formats right now.
Source: New Orleans Saints
Source: New Orleans Saints