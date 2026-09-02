KC Concepcion Hopes to Carry Strong Summer into Regular Season
KC Concepcion said he's looking forward to carrying his strong play in training camp over into the regular season, Chris Easterling reports. Concepcion only made one preseason appearance, but he looked good during that contest versus the Chicago Bears. He hauled in three receptions for 27 yards and scored a 14-yard rushing touchdown. It sounds like Concepcion has earned enough trust from his coaches to be an immediate impact player in Cleveland. He currently has an ADP of 120.2, but has the potential to be a top-35 player at his position.
Source: Akron Beacon Journal
Source: Akron Beacon Journal