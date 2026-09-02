AJ Barner May Be Undervalued in Drafts Entering 2026
AJ Barner emerged as his team's top tight end in 2025, recording 52 catches for 519 yards and six touchdowns on 68 targets across 17 games. Despite his solid production, the presence of 2025 second-round tight end Elijah Arroyo in Seattle has led to speculation that Barner's role in the Seahawks' offense could fade in 2026. However, Barner has reportedly been one of the team's standout performers this summer, and he's already proven that he has established red-zone chemistry with Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold. If he can earn slightly more overall target volume in 2026, Barner could establish himself as a lower-end TE1 option for fantasy managers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller