Adonai Mitchell's Stock Rising Following Standout Summer
Adonai Mitchell is entering his first full season in New York after being acquired by the Jets from the Indianapolis Colts at the 2025 trade deadline. While Mitchell struggled to carve out a regular role during his time in Indy, he averaged over seven targets per game with the Jets last season and finished the year with 24 catches for 301 yards and two touchdowns across eight contests. All of Mitchell's games with New York last season came with star Jets wideout Garrett Wilson sidelined by a knee injury, so the return of Wilson in 2026 could hurt Mitchell's target volume. New York also used two first-round picks in the 2026 draft on pass-catchers in wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. and tight end Kenyon Sadiq (hernia). Still, Mitchell drew rave reviews for his work in training camp and his chemistry with new Jets quarterback Geno Smith, and he appears set to open the year as the WR2 in New York. As a talented wide receiver with clear playing time opportunity, Mitchell profiles as a late-round sleeper target for fantasy managers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller