Isaac TeSlaa Still Has Lions' Trust After Quiet Summer
Isaac TeSlaa had a rough summer, but the team isn't backing away from him. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, wide receivers coach Scottie Montgomery said he is "not too concerned" about TeSlaa's camp and preseason. Detroit intentionally gave the second-year receiver more work against top cornerbacks, and he remains the No. 3 option behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. TeSlaa caught just 16 passes for 239 yards as a rookie, but six of those catches went for touchdowns. He also finished the year with eight receptions for 119 yards and two scores over the final three games. His preseason opener against Cincinnati was ugly, including a drop that turned into an interception, but Detroit hasn't let one uneven month change its plans. TeSlaa still has a bigger role waiting for him in Year 2.
Source: Detroit Free Press
Source: Detroit Free Press