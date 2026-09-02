Ty Johnson Absent for Another Practice
Ty Johnson (leg) remained sidelined for Wednesday's practice, according to The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia. Johnson suffered a lower-leg injury in early August and has been out of action since, although he resumed running and sprinting last week. The 28-year-old's status is still up in the air for the Week 1 season opener against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Sept. 13, which could leave the Bills' backfield depth a little thin behind starter James Cook III. If Johnson is unable to play in Week 1, Ray Davis would see a bigger change-of-pace role behind Cook. Johnson, a sixth-rounder by the Detroit Lions in 2019 from Maryland, had 50 carries for 200 yards and a career-high three rushing scores in 2025 in his seventh year in the NFL, adding 24 receptions on 33 targets for 263 yards and two receiving touchdowns in 17 regular-season games. Fantasy managers in 12-team leagues can avoid Johnson until further notice. We should have a better idea of Johnson's Week 1 status when the Bills release their official practice reports next week.
Source: The Athletic - Joe Buscaglia
Source: The Athletic - Joe Buscaglia