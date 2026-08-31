Alex Bregman has Another Three-Homer Game on Monday
Alex Bregman went off at the plate for his second three-homer performance in the month of August in Monday night's 17-3 drubbing of the division-rival Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Bregman went 3-for-6 at the plate with three home runs and four RBI to boost his season average to .258 and his OPS to .785. The veteran third baseman also clubbed three home runs back on Aug. 12 in a 12-6 win over the Washington Nationals, when he went 3-for-3 with seven RBI and two walks. The 32-year-old veteran and three-time All-Star wraps up a very strong month of August with an incredible 12 home runs, 30 RBI, and a 1.025 OPS in 28 games played. Bregman got off to a slow start early in his first year on the North Side in Chicago, but he has been much better in the second half, as he entered Monday's series opener against Milwaukee with a .288/.361/.564 slash line, .925 OPS, 11 homers, 12 doubles, 32 RBI, 32 runs scored, and a stolen base in 40 games during August. If Bregman is half as good in September as he was in August, fantasy managers will be stoked.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com