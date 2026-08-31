Orioles Claim Luis Robert Jr. Off Waivers From Mets
Luis Robert Jr. off waivers from the New York Mets on Monday, multiple people familiar with the situation told Chelsea Janes of SNY. The Mets gave up quickly on Robert after bringing him in to be their center fielder last offseason. He has played in only 58 games in 2026 due to a lumbar spine disc herniation in his back, and he has unsurprisingly struggled to a .223/.303/.399 slash line with a .702 OPS, 10 home runs, 23 RBI, 24 runs scored, and two stolen bases in 218 plate appearances. The Orioles will pay the remaining $5 million in salary that Robert is owed this year, and they will have a $20 million team option for 2027 that comes with a $2 million buyout. The buyout is more likely for the 29-year-old Cuban slugger unless he turns things around drastically in the final month of the regular season in Baltimore. Robert had 38 home runs, 80 RBI, and 20 stolen bases in 2023 with the Chicago White Sox, but that is the only season since debuting in 2020 in which he has capitalized on his power/speed potential. He is currently rostered in 43% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: SNY - Chelsea Janes
Source: SNY - Chelsea Janes