Michael Forret Coming Off Solid Start at Triple-A Norfolk

Aug 31, 2026, 12:56 PM ET

Baltimore Orioles pitching prospect Michael Forret pitched well in his start on Saturday for Triple-A Norfolk and has mixed results in his four starts with his new club after a trade from the Tampa Bay Rays at the trade deadline. Forret picked up the loss on Saturday despite pitching five solid innings of two-run ball with two hits allowed and four walks. He did have six strikeouts as a bright point in the outing. Forret had one dud start for Norfolk, allowing eight runs in five innings in one of his outings. Altogether, he is 0-2 with Norfolk. He is the No. 10 prospect for the Orioles with three 55-grade pitches in his fastball, slider, and changeup. The Orioles will likely look for a bit more consistency from the 22-year-old before calling him up and allowing him to have any fantasy relevance this season.