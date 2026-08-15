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Fantasy Hockey Rankings: Top 60 Defenseman for 2026 Drafts

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Matthew Schaefer - Fantasy Hockey Rankings NHL DFS Picks, DFS Hockey - icon rotoballer

Andy's top 60 defenseman fantasy hockey rankings for 2026 fantasy drafts. These NHL rankings are for Yahoo rotisserie (category) leagues and include Zach Werenski, Adam Fox, and more.

Hey RotoBallers! The wait is finally over! RotoBaller is set to provide you with league-winning fantasy hockey advice for the upcoming 2026-27 season.

Below, I give you my updated top-60 defenseman rankings designed for standard rotisserie Yahoo leagues. This format utilizes six skater categories (Goals, Assists, Power-Play Points, +/-, Shots on Goal, and Blocked Shots) and four goalie categories (Wins, Save Percentage, Goals Against Average, and Shutouts). In the rankings below, see where the sport's top blueliners land, such as Lane Hutson and Quinn Hughes, as well as mid-round sleepers like Shea Theodore, Victor Hedman, and Neil Pionk. These rankings will continue to be updated as we approach training camp.

Be sure to follow RotoBaller on X for all of our league-winning content and me @A_Smith_FS. Additionally, be sure to use discount code SMITH for 50% off any Premium Packages and gain access to our Team Sync platform with customized lineup tools, projections, and more based on your league settings. Also, check out our full updated top 250 rankings. Let's dive in!

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2026 Fantasy Hockey Draft Rankings: Top 60 Defensemen

Rank Player Team Position
1 Cale Makar COL D
2 Zach Werenski CBJ D
3 Quinn Hughes MIN D
4 Evan Bouchard EDM D
5 Lane Hutson MTL D
6 Matthew Schaefer NYI D
7 Rasmus Dahlin BUF D
8 Moritz Seider DET D
9 Jakob Chychrun WSH D
10 Darren Raddysh TOR D
11 Jake Sanderson OTT D
12 Adam Fox NYR D
13 Miro Heiskanen DAL D
14 Brock Faber MIN D
15 Josh Morrissey WPG D
16 Roman Josi NSH D
17 Jackson Lacombe ANA D
18 Mikhail Sergachev UTA D
19 John Carlson T.B D
20 Erik Karlsson PIT D
21 Charlie McAvoy BOS D
22 Brandt Clarke L.A D
23 Bowen Byram CHI D
24 Noah Dobson MTL D
25 Shayne Gostisbehere CAR D
26 Mackenzie Weegar UTA D
27 Thomas Harley DAL D
28 Victor Hedman T.B D
29 Dougie Hamilton N.J D
30 Shea Theodore VGK D
31 Seth Jones FLA D
32 Thomas Chabot OTT D
33 Rasmus Andersson VGK D
34 Philip Broberg STL D
35 Vince Dunn SEA D
36 Luke Hughes N.J D
37 Esa Lindell DAL D
38 Mattias Samuelsson BUF D
39 Filip Hronek VAN D
40 Darnell Nurse S.J D
41 Colton Parayko STL D
42 Jake McCabe TOR D
43 Jacob Trouba S.J D
44 Mattias Ekholm EDM D
45 Noah Hanifin VGK D
46 Simon Nemec CGY D
47 Alexander Nikishin CAR D
48 Sam Malinski COL D
49 Ivan Provorov CBJ D
50 Justin Faulk DET D
51 K'Andre Miller CAR D
52 Brayden McNabb VGK D
53 Cole Hutson WSH D
54 Sam Rinzel CHI D
55 Mike Matheson MTL D
56 Devon Toews COL D
57 Brandon Montour SEA D
58 Neal Pionk WPG D
59 Artyom Levshunov CHI D
60 Travis Sanheim PHI D

 

2026 Fantasy Hockey Rankings: Draft Outlooks

Zach Werenski, D, Columbus Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski has put trade rumors behind him and is ready to commit his long-term future to the team. "I think everyone knows how much I love this city and how much it means to me and I would have no issues being here for an even longer time," Werenski said.

Next season, Werenski plans to be "even a better player, better leader, and a better person" for his teammates and the club. On June 30, Werenski vetoed a trade to the Dallas Stars. The 2026 Norris Trophy winner has two seasons left on a six-year, $57.5 million contract. His commitment to the Blue Jackets is encouraging news for fantasy managers.

Quinn Hughes, D, Minnesota Wild

Minnesota Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes could have his future sorted out soon. According to The Athletic's Michael Russo, Hughes and his representatives are scheduled to meet Wild general manager Bill Guerin this week to discuss a new contract.

Hughes will play out the final season of a six-year, $47.1 million contract in 2026-27. He will become an unrestricted free agent in 2027 if a new deal isn't reached. Last season, Hughes had a great run with the Wild after arriving from the Vancouver Canucks. He notched 53 points (five goals, 48 assists) in 48 games, adding 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) in 11 postseason outings.

Simon Nemec, D, Calgary Flames

Calgary Flames defenseman Simon Nemec signed a five-year, $36.25 million contract with the team as a restricted free agent. Calgary acquired Nemec from the New Jersey Devils on June 23. Nemec, a former second-overall pick, notched a career-high 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) in 68 games last season. His work included 101 SOG and 104 blocks.

While Nemec didn't stand out in New Jersey, he is expected to have a larger role with his new squad, which should boost his fantasy profile. He won't be 23 until February, so the Slovak native has plenty of time to grow as a player.

 

Top 250 Player Rankings

Be sure to also check out our full updated top-250 rankings below.

Rank Player Team Position
1 Connor McDavid EDM C
2 Nathan MacKinnon COL C
3 Nikita Kucherov T.B RW
4 Leon Draisaitl EDM C
5 Macklin Celebrini S.J C
6 Jason Robertson DAL LW
7 Kirill Kaprizov MIN LW
8 David Pastrnak BOS RW
9 Andrei Vasilevskiy T.B G
10 Cale Makar COL D
11 Nick Suzuki MTL C
12 Matt Boldy MIN LW
13 Martin Necas COL RW
14 Zach Werenski CBJ D
15 Jack Eichel VGK C
16 Cole Caufield MTL LW
17 Auston Matthews TOR C
18 Jack Hughes N.J C
19 Quinn Hughes MIN D
20 Kyle Connor WPG LW
21 Logan Thompson WSH G
22 Wyatt Johnston DAL C
23 Brady Tkachuk FLA LW
24 Evan Bouchard EDM D
25 Tage Thompson BUF C
26 Lane Hutson MTL D
27 Matthew Tkachuk FLA RW
28 Mitch Marner VGK RW
29 Jake Guentzel T.B LW
30 Mikko Rantanen DAL RW
31 Mark Scheifele WPG C
32 Connor Hellebuyck WPG G
33 Cutter Gauthier ANA RW
34 Dylan Guenther UTA RW
35 Matthew Schaefer NYI D
36 Rasmus Dahlin BUF D
37 Leo Carlsson ANA C
38 Brandon Hagel T.B LW
39 Clayton Keller UTA LW
40 Sam Reinhart FLA RW
41 William Nylander TOR RW
42 Jake Oettinger DAL G
43 Juraj Slafkovsky MTL RW
44 Alex DeBrincat DET LW
45 Adrian Kempe L.A RW
46 Igor Shesterkin NYR G
47 Sidney Crosby PIT C
48 Tim Stutzle OTT C
49 Ilya Sorokin NYI G
50 Kirill Marchenko CBJ LW
51 Filip Forsberg NSH LW
52 Artemi Panarin L.A LW
53 Aleksander Barkov FLA C
54 Moritz Seider DET D
55 Jakob Chychrun WSH D
56 Darren Raddysh TOR D
57 Connor Bedard CHI C
58 Jake Sanderson OTT D
59 Mika Zibanejad NYR C
60 Sebastian Aho CAR C
61 Jesper Bratt N.J LW
62 Dylan Larkin DET C
63 Adam Fantilli CBJ C
64 Lucas Raymond DET RW
65 Brayden Point T.B C
66 Porter Martone PHI RW
67 Scott Wedgewood COL G
68 Pavel Dorofeyev NYR RW
69 Robert Thomas STL C
70 Nikolaj Ehlers CAR LW
71 Nick Schmaltz UTA C
72 Nico Hischier N.J C
73 Jeremy Swayman BOS G
74 Dylan Holloway STL LW
75 Adam Fox NYR D
76 Will Smith S.J RW
77 John Tavares TOR C
78 Drake Batherson OTT RW
79 Mark Stone VGK RW
80 Alex Tuch WSH RW
81 Beckett Sennecke ANA RW
82 Bo Horvat NYI C
83 Jakub Dobes MTL G
84 Tom Wilson WSH RW
85 Logan Cooley UTA C
86 Jimmy Snuggerud STL RW
87 Miro Heiskanen DAL D
88 Brock Faber MIN D
89 Brandon Bussi CAR G
90 Zach Hyman EDM RW
91 Roope Hintz DAL C
92 Josh Morrissey WPG D
93 Alex Ovechkin WSH LW
94 Karel Vejmelka UTA G
95 Roman Josi NSH D
96 Mathew Barzal NYI C
97 Timo Meier N.J LW
98 Jesper Wallstedt MIN G
99 Jackson LaCombe ANA D
100 Mikhail Sergachev UTA D
101 Andrei Svechnikov CAR LW
102 Steven Stamkos NSH LW
103 John Carlson T.B D
104 Gabriel Vilardi WPG RW
105 Matthew Knies TOR LW
106 Jacob Markstrom FLA G
107 Erik Karlsson PIT D
108 Ivan Demidov MTL RW
109 Brock Nelson COL C
110 Morgan Geekie BOS RW
111 Bryan Rust PIT RW
112 Sam Bennett FLA C
113 Joel Eriksson Ek MIN C
114 Quinton Byfield L.A C
115 J.T. Miller NYR C
116 Mackenzie Blackwood COL G
117 Travis Konecny PHI RW
118 Jet Greaves CBJ G
119 Rickard Rakell PIT LW
120 Anton Frondell CHI C
121 Brad Marchand FLA RW
122 Nazem Kadri COL C
123 Jordan Kyrou WSH RW
124 Trevor Zegras PHI C
125 Logan Stankoven CAR C
126 Jackson Blake CAR RW
127 Gavin McKenna TOR C
128 Josh Doan BUF RW
129 Dylan Strome WSH C
130 Alexis Lafreniere NYR RW
131 Charlie McAvoy BOS D
132 Ryan O'Reilly NSH C
133 Linus Ullmark OTT G
134 Vincent Trocheck UTA C
135 Dan Vladar PHI G
136 Brandt Clarke L.A D
137 Bowen Byram CHI D
138 Noah Dobson MTL D
139 Owen Tippett PHI LW
140 Kevin Fiala L.A LW
141 Pavel Zacha BOS C
142 Dylan Cozens OTT C
143 Evgeni Malkin PIT RW
144 Mason Marchment S.J LW
145 Elias Pettersson VAN C
146 Shayne Gostisbehere CAR D
147 JJ Peterka BOS LW
148 William Eklund OTT LW
149 Darcy Kuemper L.A G
150 John Gibson DET G
151 Valeri Nichushkin CBJ RW
152 Jared McCann SEA LW
153 Aliaksei Protas WSH LW
154 Carter Hart VGK G
155 Gabriel Landeskog COL LW
156 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins EDM LW
157 Mackenzie Weegar UTA D
158 Ryan Leonard WSH RW
159 Thomas Harley DAL D
160 Victor Hedman T.B D
161 Carter Verhaeghe FLA LW
162 Mats Zuccarello L.A RW
163 Dougie Hamilton N.J D
164 Shea Theodore VGK D
165 Seth Jones FLA D
166 Patrick Kane CHI RW
167 Thomas Chabot OTT D
168 Anthony Cirelli T.B C
169 Matty Beniers SEA C
170 Rasmus Andersson VGK D
171 Juuse Saros NSH G
172 Philip Broberg STL D
173 Vince Dunn SEA D
174 Frank Nazar CHI C
175 Luke Hughes N.J D
176 Anthony Mantha N.J RW
177 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen BUF G
178 Viktor Arvidsson DET RW
179 Anders Lee UTA LW
180 Jake Allen N.J G
181 Tomas Hertl VGK C
182 Sergei Bobrovsky TOR G
183 Mason McTavish STL LW
184 Esa Lindell DAL D
185 Zach Benson BUF LW
186 Matt Duchene DAL C
187 Mikael Granlund ANA C
188 Alex Laferriere L.A RW
189 Mavrik Bourque NSH RW
190 Lukas Dostal ANA G
191 Matvei Michkov PHI RW
192 Mattias Samuelsson BUF D
193 Artturi Lehkonen COL LW
194 Joel Hofer STL G
195 Luke Evangelista NSH RW
196 Anton Lundell FLA C
197 Spencer Knight CHI G
198 Ivan Barbashev VGK LW
199 Ilya Protas WSH C
200 Blake Coleman MIN LW
201 Bobby McMann SEA LW
202 Jake DeBrusk VAN LW
203 Ryan Hartman MIN RW
204 Filip Hronek VAN D
205 Elias Lindholm BOS C
206 Shane Pinto OTT C
207 Pierre-Luc Dubois WSH C
208 Connor McMichael STL LW
209 Charlie Coyle CBJ C
210 Darnell Nurse S.J D
211 Marco Rossi VAN C
212 Troy Terry ANA RW
213 Cole Perfetti WPG LW
214 Michael Misa S.J C
215 Brock Boeser VAN RW
216 Colton Parayko STL D
217 Seth Jarvis CAR RW
218 Collin Graf S.J LW
219 Jacob Fowler MTL G
220 Tyson Foerster PHI LW
221 Jake McCabe TOR D
222 Jacob Trouba S.J D
223 Chris Kreider ANA LW
224 Mattias Ekholm EDM D
225 Noah Hanifin VGK D
226 Frederik Andersen EDM G
227 Tyler Bertuzzi CHI RW
228 Simon Nemec CGY D
229 Alexander Nikishin CAR D
230 Joey Daccord SEA G
231 Kiefer Sherwood S.J RW
232 Taylor Hall CAR LW
233 Dustin Wolf CGY G
234 Jack Quinn BUF RW
235 Sam Malinski COL D
236 Gabe Perreault NYR LW
237 Brett Howden VGK LW
238 Ivan Provorov CBJ D
239 Matt Coronato CGY RW
240 Justin Faulk DET D
241 K'Andre Miller CAR D
242 Brayden McNabb VGK D
243 Will Cuylle NYR LW
244 Cole Hutson WSH D
245 Josh Norris BUF C
246 Igor Chernyshov S.J LW
247 William Karlsson VGK C
248 Sam Rinzel CHI D
249 James Hagens BOS C
250 Mike Matheson MTL D

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