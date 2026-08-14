NASCAR Qualifying Results and Starting Lineup for Richmond - Cook Out 400 (2026)

NASCAR qualifying results and starting lineup for the the 2026 Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway. Use this NASCAR starting lineup info to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Ryan Blaney was fastest and won the pole for the second week in a row.
On Friday afternoon, the NASCAR Cup Series held the qualifying session for this weekend's race at Richmond Raceway, the Cook Out 400.
The Fords showed up on Friday, as Ryan Blaney grabbed the pole for the second week in a row. Josh Berry will start from the second row, and Ryan Preece put another Ford in the top six with his qualifying effort.
Chevrolet noticeably struggled in this session, as William Byron was the only bowtie in the top 10.
2026 Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway Starting Lineup
Click here to download the PDF of the starting lineup.
|Start Pos
|Driver
|Time
|Speed
|1.
|Ryan Blaney
|22.225
|121.485
|2.
|Chase Briscoe
|22.275
|121.212
|3.
|Josh Berry
|22.281
|121.179
|4.
|Ty Gibbs
|22.295
|121.103
|5.
|William Byron
|22.347
|120.822
|6.
|Ryan Preece
|22.435
|120.348
|7.
|Bubba Wallace
|22.450
|120.267
|8.
|Christopher Bell
|22.459
|120.219
|9.
|Brad Keselowski
|22.491
|120.048
|10.
|Joey Logano
|22.495
|120.027
|11.
|Connor Zilisch
|22.510
|119.947
|12.
|John Hunter Nemechek
|22.514
|119.925
|13.
|Chase Elliott
|22.524
|119.872
|14.
|Denny Hamlin
|22.532
|119.830
|15.
|AJ Allmendinger
|22.546
|119.755
|16.
|Austin Dillon
|22.575
|119.601
|17.
|Riley Herbst
|22.577
|119.591
|18.
|Ross Chastain
|22.579
|119.580
|19.
|Chris Buescher
|22.606
|119.437
|20.
|Daniel Suarez
|22.622
|119.353
|21.
|Erik Jones
|22.631
|119.305
|22.
|Carson Hocevar
|22.632
|119.300
|23.
|Austin Cindric
|22.655
|119.179
|24.
|Zane Smith
|22.665
|119.126
|25.
|Alex Bowman
|22.684
|119.027
|26.
|Michael McDowell
|22.690
|118.995
|27.
|Todd Gilliland
|22.712
|118.880
|28.
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|22.724
|118.817
|29.
|Cole Custer
|22.726
|118.807
|30.
|Kyle Larson
|22.742
|118.723
|31.
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|22.773
|118.561
|32.
|Tyler Reddick
|22.776
|118.546
|33.
|Austin Hill
|22.780
|118.525
|34.
|Ty Dillon
|22.789
|118.478
|35.
|Noah Gragson
|22.858
|118.121
|36.
|Josh Bilicki
|23.302
|115.870
|37.
|Cody Ware
|0.000
|0.000
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