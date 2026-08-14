NASCAR Qualifying Results and Starting Lineup for Richmond - Cook Out 400 (2026)

August 14, 2026

NASCAR qualifying results and starting lineup for the the 2026 Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway. Use this NASCAR starting lineup info to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Ryan Blaney was fastest and won the pole for the second week in a row.

On Friday afternoon, the NASCAR Cup Series held the qualifying session for this weekend's race at Richmond Raceway, the Cook Out 400.

The Fords showed up on Friday, as Ryan Blaney grabbed the pole for the second week in a row. Josh Berry will start from the second row, and Ryan Preece put another Ford in the top six with his qualifying effort.

Chevrolet noticeably struggled in this session, as William Byron was the only bowtie in the top 10.

2026 Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway Starting Lineup

Click here to download the PDF of the starting lineup.

Start Pos Driver Time Speed 1. Ryan Blaney 22.225 121.485 2. Chase Briscoe 22.275 121.212 3. Josh Berry 22.281 121.179 4. Ty Gibbs 22.295 121.103 5. William Byron 22.347 120.822 6. Ryan Preece 22.435 120.348 7. Bubba Wallace 22.450 120.267 8. Christopher Bell 22.459 120.219 9. Brad Keselowski 22.491 120.048 10. Joey Logano 22.495 120.027 11. Connor Zilisch 22.510 119.947 12. John Hunter Nemechek 22.514 119.925 13. Chase Elliott 22.524 119.872 14. Denny Hamlin 22.532 119.830 15. AJ Allmendinger 22.546 119.755 16. Austin Dillon 22.575 119.601 17. Riley Herbst 22.577 119.591 18. Ross Chastain 22.579 119.580 19. Chris Buescher 22.606 119.437 20. Daniel Suarez 22.622 119.353 21. Erik Jones 22.631 119.305 22. Carson Hocevar 22.632 119.300 23. Austin Cindric 22.655 119.179 24. Zane Smith 22.665 119.126 25. Alex Bowman 22.684 119.027 26. Michael McDowell 22.690 118.995 27. Todd Gilliland 22.712 118.880 28. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 22.724 118.817 29. Cole Custer 22.726 118.807 30. Kyle Larson 22.742 118.723 31. Shane Van Gisbergen 22.773 118.561 32. Tyler Reddick 22.776 118.546 33. Austin Hill 22.780 118.525 34. Ty Dillon 22.789 118.478 35. Noah Gragson 22.858 118.121 36. Josh Bilicki 23.302 115.870 37. Cody Ware 0.000 0.000

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