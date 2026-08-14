NASCAR Practice Speeds, Lap Averages, and Notes for Richmond - Cook Out 400 (2026)

NASCAR practice speeds, lap averages and notes for the 2026 Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway. Use the NASCAR stats and data to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Daniel Suarez was fastest.
The NASCAR Cup Series ran a single practice session at Richmond Raceway on Friday afternoon in preparation for the upcoming Cook Out 400 on Saturday afternoon.
The 37-car field was split into two groups and had 25 minutes of practice time each.
Below you will find key notes from the practice session as well as the practice speeds for all drivers.
Important Practice Notes
Christopher Bell - The No. 20 Toyota failed pre-race inspection twice. Bell will lose his pit stall selection spot and his car chief was ejected. The inspection failure did not affect his practice time.
Tyler Reddick - Late in the first group's session, Tyler Reddick went around. He didn't hit anything, but the No. 45 Toyota had to be towed because Reddick couldn't get it going again.
Another spin in Cup practice, and this time it's Tyler Reddick!
Reddick goes around in Turn 4 with just about a minute left in Group 1 practice. pic.twitter.com/5oEpCciuza
— Steven Taranto (@STaranto92) August 14, 2026
Cody Ware - The No. 51 Chevrolet went for a spin during practice as well, although Ware's came with some mechanical problems. It was reported that Ware broke a transaxle with his spin.
2026 Cook Out 400 at Richmond Practice Speed Chart
Click here to download the PDF of the practice speed chart.
|Rank
|Driver
|Time
|Speed
|Fastest Lap
|Laps Ran
|Behind Leader
|1.
|Daniel Suarez
|22.889
|117.961
|2
|45
|---.---
|2.
|Erik Jones
|22.890
|117.955
|2
|44
|-0.001
|3.
|Austin Cindric
|22.905
|117.878
|2
|45
|-0.016
|4.
|Riley Herbst
|22.938
|117.709
|2
|51
|-0.049
|5.
|Alex Bowman
|22.958
|117.606
|1
|26
|-0.069
|6.
|Denny Hamlin
|22.967
|117.560
|2
|58
|-0.078
|7.
|Ty Dillon
|22.970
|117.545
|1
|27
|-0.081
|8.
|Tyler Reddick
|22.972
|117.534
|2
|37
|-0.083
|9.
|Brad Keselowski
|22.976
|117.514
|2
|40
|-0.087
|10.
|Josh Berry
|23.000
|117.391
|1
|36
|-0.111
|11.
|Austin Hill
|23.004
|117.371
|1
|42
|-0.115
|12.
|Michael McDowell
|23.005
|117.366
|1
|49
|-0.116
|13.
|Carson Hocevar
|23.027
|117.254
|1
|35
|-0.138
|14.
|AJ Allmendinger
|23.063
|117.071
|2
|38
|-0.174
|15.
|Kyle Larson
|23.073
|117.020
|2
|48
|-0.184
|16.
|Bubba Wallace
|23.073
|117.020
|2
|57
|-0.184
|17.
|Ross Chastain
|23.116
|116.802
|3
|50
|-0.227
|18.
|William Byron
|23.124
|116.762
|2
|51
|-0.235
|19.
|Connor Zilisch
|23.133
|116.716
|2
|54
|-0.244
|20.
|Ty Gibbs
|23.159
|116.585
|2
|44
|-0.270
|21.
|Joey Logano
|23.164
|116.560
|2
|55
|-0.275
|22.
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|23.172
|116.520
|2
|46
|-0.283
|23.
|Chris Buescher
|23.174
|116.510
|1
|45
|-0.285
|24.
|Chase Briscoe
|23.189
|116.435
|2
|57
|-0.300
|25.
|Zane Smith
|23.189
|116.435
|2
|39
|-0.300
|26.
|Ryan Blaney
|23.198
|116.389
|3
|58
|-0.309
|27.
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|23.232
|116.219
|1
|36
|-0.343
|28.
|Cole Custer
|23.247
|116.144
|1
|39
|-0.358
|29.
|Ryan Preece
|23.299
|115.885
|2
|51
|-0.410
|30.
|John Hunter Nemechek
|23.304
|115.860
|1
|40
|-0.415
|31.
|Austin Dillon
|23.391
|115.429
|1
|45
|-0.502
|32.
|Chase Elliott
|23.409
|115.340
|2
|57
|-0.520
|33.
|Todd Gilliland
|23.521
|114.791
|1
|23
|-0.632
|34.
|Christopher Bell
|23.567
|114.567
|3
|44
|-0.678
|35.
|Noah Gragson
|23.636
|114.233
|3
|28
|-0.747
|36.
|Josh Bilicki
|23.784
|113.522
|3
|24
|-0.895
|37.
|Cody Ware
|23.784
|113.522
|2
|4
|-0.895
2026 Cook Out 400 at Richmond 10-Lap Averages
|Rank
|Driver
|From Lap
|To Lap
|Avg Speed
|1.
|Austin Cindric
|1
|10
|115.035
|2.
|Kyle Larson
|1
|10
|114.995
|3.
|Michael McDowell
|1
|10
|114.987
|4.
|Alex Bowman
|1
|10
|114.934
|5.
|Riley Herbst
|1
|10
|114.906
|6.
|Erik Jones
|1
|10
|114.867
|7.
|Brad Keselowski
|1
|10
|114.866
|8.
|Tyler Reddick
|1
|10
|114.862
|9.
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|1
|10
|114.777
|10.
|Ty Dillon
|1
|10
|114.674
|11.
|Daniel Suarez
|2
|11
|114.566
|12.
|Austin Hill
|1
|10
|114.313
|13.
|Carson Hocevar
|1
|10
|114.251
|14.
|Ryan Blaney
|2
|11
|114.221
|15.
|Connor Zilisch
|2
|11
|114.131
|16.
|Ross Chastain
|2
|11
|114.122
|17.
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|1
|10
|114.022
|18.
|Josh Berry
|1
|10
|114.013
|19.
|Joey Logano
|2
|11
|113.985
|20.
|AJ Allmendinger
|1
|10
|113.918
|21.
|William Byron
|2
|11
|113.868
|22.
|Denny Hamlin
|2
|11
|113.845
|23.
|Zane Smith
|1
|10
|113.738
|24.
|Chase Briscoe
|2
|11
|113.533
|25.
|Bubba Wallace
|2
|11
|113.524
|26.
|John Hunter Nemechek
|1
|10
|113.506
|27.
|Chase Elliott
|2
|11
|113.399
|28.
|Cole Custer
|1
|10
|113.393
|29.
|Chris Buescher
|1
|10
|113.088
|30.
|Ryan Preece
|1
|10
|113.061
|31.
|Noah Gragson
|1
|10
|112.951
|32.
|Austin Dillon
|1
|10
|112.687
|33.
|Todd Gilliland
|1
|10
|112.632
|34.
|Christopher Bell
|3
|12
|112.524
|35.
|Josh Bilicki
|1
|10
|111.825
|36.
|Ty Gibbs
|10
|19
|110.404
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