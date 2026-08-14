NASCAR Practice Speeds, Lap Averages, and Notes for Richmond - Cook Out 400 (2026)

August 14, 2026

NASCAR practice speeds, lap averages and notes for the 2026 Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway. Use the NASCAR stats and data to build DFS lineups on DraftKings. Daniel Suarez was fastest.

The NASCAR Cup Series ran a single practice session at Richmond Raceway on Friday afternoon in preparation for the upcoming Cook Out 400 on Saturday afternoon.

The 37-car field was split into two groups and had 25 minutes of practice time each.

Below you will find key notes from the practice session as well as the practice speeds for all drivers.

Important Practice Notes

Christopher Bell - The No. 20 Toyota failed pre-race inspection twice. Bell will lose his pit stall selection spot and his car chief was ejected. The inspection failure did not affect his practice time.

Tyler Reddick - Late in the first group's session, Tyler Reddick went around. He didn't hit anything, but the No. 45 Toyota had to be towed because Reddick couldn't get it going again.

Another spin in Cup practice, and this time it's Tyler Reddick! Reddick goes around in Turn 4 with just about a minute left in Group 1 practice. pic.twitter.com/5oEpCciuza — Steven Taranto (@STaranto92) August 14, 2026

Cody Ware - The No. 51 Chevrolet went for a spin during practice as well, although Ware's came with some mechanical problems. It was reported that Ware broke a transaxle with his spin.

2026 Cook Out 400 at Richmond Practice Speed Chart

Click here to download the PDF of the practice speed chart.

Rank Driver Time Speed Fastest Lap Laps Ran Behind Leader 1. Daniel Suarez 22.889 117.961 2 45 ---.--- 2. Erik Jones 22.890 117.955 2 44 -0.001 3. Austin Cindric 22.905 117.878 2 45 -0.016 4. Riley Herbst 22.938 117.709 2 51 -0.049 5. Alex Bowman 22.958 117.606 1 26 -0.069 6. Denny Hamlin 22.967 117.560 2 58 -0.078 7. Ty Dillon 22.970 117.545 1 27 -0.081 8. Tyler Reddick 22.972 117.534 2 37 -0.083 9. Brad Keselowski 22.976 117.514 2 40 -0.087 10. Josh Berry 23.000 117.391 1 36 -0.111 11. Austin Hill 23.004 117.371 1 42 -0.115 12. Michael McDowell 23.005 117.366 1 49 -0.116 13. Carson Hocevar 23.027 117.254 1 35 -0.138 14. AJ Allmendinger 23.063 117.071 2 38 -0.174 15. Kyle Larson 23.073 117.020 2 48 -0.184 16. Bubba Wallace 23.073 117.020 2 57 -0.184 17. Ross Chastain 23.116 116.802 3 50 -0.227 18. William Byron 23.124 116.762 2 51 -0.235 19. Connor Zilisch 23.133 116.716 2 54 -0.244 20. Ty Gibbs 23.159 116.585 2 44 -0.270 21. Joey Logano 23.164 116.560 2 55 -0.275 22. Shane Van Gisbergen 23.172 116.520 2 46 -0.283 23. Chris Buescher 23.174 116.510 1 45 -0.285 24. Chase Briscoe 23.189 116.435 2 57 -0.300 25. Zane Smith 23.189 116.435 2 39 -0.300 26. Ryan Blaney 23.198 116.389 3 58 -0.309 27. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 23.232 116.219 1 36 -0.343 28. Cole Custer 23.247 116.144 1 39 -0.358 29. Ryan Preece 23.299 115.885 2 51 -0.410 30. John Hunter Nemechek 23.304 115.860 1 40 -0.415 31. Austin Dillon 23.391 115.429 1 45 -0.502 32. Chase Elliott 23.409 115.340 2 57 -0.520 33. Todd Gilliland 23.521 114.791 1 23 -0.632 34. Christopher Bell 23.567 114.567 3 44 -0.678 35. Noah Gragson 23.636 114.233 3 28 -0.747 36. Josh Bilicki 23.784 113.522 3 24 -0.895 37. Cody Ware 23.784 113.522 2 4 -0.895

2026 Cook Out 400 at Richmond 10-Lap Averages

Rank Driver From Lap To Lap Avg Speed 1. Austin Cindric 1 10 115.035 2. Kyle Larson 1 10 114.995 3. Michael McDowell 1 10 114.987 4. Alex Bowman 1 10 114.934 5. Riley Herbst 1 10 114.906 6. Erik Jones 1 10 114.867 7. Brad Keselowski 1 10 114.866 8. Tyler Reddick 1 10 114.862 9. Shane Van Gisbergen 1 10 114.777 10. Ty Dillon 1 10 114.674 11. Daniel Suarez 2 11 114.566 12. Austin Hill 1 10 114.313 13. Carson Hocevar 1 10 114.251 14. Ryan Blaney 2 11 114.221 15. Connor Zilisch 2 11 114.131 16. Ross Chastain 2 11 114.122 17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 1 10 114.022 18. Josh Berry 1 10 114.013 19. Joey Logano 2 11 113.985 20. AJ Allmendinger 1 10 113.918 21. William Byron 2 11 113.868 22. Denny Hamlin 2 11 113.845 23. Zane Smith 1 10 113.738 24. Chase Briscoe 2 11 113.533 25. Bubba Wallace 2 11 113.524 26. John Hunter Nemechek 1 10 113.506 27. Chase Elliott 2 11 113.399 28. Cole Custer 1 10 113.393 29. Chris Buescher 1 10 113.088 30. Ryan Preece 1 10 113.061 31. Noah Gragson 1 10 112.951 32. Austin Dillon 1 10 112.687 33. Todd Gilliland 1 10 112.632 34. Christopher Bell 3 12 112.524 35. Josh Bilicki 1 10 111.825 36. Ty Gibbs 10 19 110.404

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