Angels Fire Mike Maddux, Other Pitching Coaches

Aug 11, 2026, 3:12 PM ET

The Los Angeles Angels fired pitching coach Mike Maddux, assistant pitching coach Darryl Scott, and bullpen coach Dom Chiti on Tuesday, according to ESPN. Baseball operations consultant John Mozeliak said the decision was made after talking to manager Kurt Suzuki. The Angels' pitching staff this year has a 4.53 ERA and leads all of baseball in walks with 508. The Angels have named Tim Leveque as interim pitching coach, while Michael Wuertz will serve as the team's interim bullpen coach. The 64-year-old Maddux, the brother of former big-league pitcher Greg Maddux, signed a one-year deal with the Halos in the offseason. Mike also pitched 15 years in the big leagues before serving as a pitching coach for five different teams in the last 24 years. He won a World Series with the Texas Rangers in 2023 and was instrumental in developing the team's pitchers that season.