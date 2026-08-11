Zach Ehrhard Turning in Stellar Triple-A Season For Oklahoma City
Zach Ehrhard has been having a very consistent season at Triple-A Oklahoma City and is making a case for his future in Los Angeles, although his MLB debut might not come this season. The Dodgers are loaded at the big-league level, and 2027 may be the breakthrough for Ehrhard to receive his opportunity. He's had a great year this year, though, hitting .294 with 15 homers and 75 RBI to go with 89 runs scored and 17 stolen bases. Showing off his five-category potential, Ehrhard is proving that he should be ready for an opportunity next season. The Dodgers' No. 15 prospect should be a fixture in dynasty league formats. Traded over from the Boston Red Sox, Ehrhard looks to have a bright future with the L.A. Dodgers.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball