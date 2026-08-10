Vinnie Pasquantino Beginning Rehab Assignment on Tuesday
Vinnie Pasquantino (hand) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment on Tuesday with Triple-A Omaha. Pasquantino is working his way back from wrist soreness that has kept him sidelined since July 29. If everything goes well, Pasquantino should only require a few minor league games before being ready to return to Kansas City. This season, Pasquantino is slashing .232/.318/.345 with six home runs, 33 RBI, and four steals in 79 games. It has been a down year for the left-handed slugger, but he could be worth snagging for fantasy managers looking for help in the power department.
Source: Kansas City Royals
Source: Kansas City Royals