James Tibbs III Looking To Break Through For MLB Opportunity
James Tibbs III has eight RBI while going 12-for-31 (.387) at the plate at Triple-A Oklahoma City. The 23-year-old has produced in a big way for Oklahoma City this season with 22 homers and 83 RBI to go with a .295 batting average and 88 runs scored. The left-handed hitter can play first base or in the outfield but has had a tough time making it up to the Dodgers for a big-league debut. The Dodgers are obviously loaded at the MLB level, but could turn to Tibbs III for a spark as he has done nothing but produce all year long. He's the No. 7 prospect in the Dodgers system and has a 50-grade hit tool with 50-grade power. He makes for a decent stash in mid to deep leagues with the shot he breaks through and gets an MLB debut this year.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball