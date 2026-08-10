Diamondbacks Designate Reliever Paul Sewald for Assignment
Paul Sewald for assignment on Monday, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports. Sewald started the year strong by converting 17 of his 18 save opportunities while striking out 29 and walking just seven in 26 1/3 innings pitched in his first 29 relief outings, but he fell out of favor quickly in the desert in the back of the bullpen with a 12.79 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, and eight home runs allowed in his last 12 2/3 innings pitched. The 36-year-old 10-year veteran was removed from Arizona's closer role, and now he's off the roster completely. The D-backs are back to a full-on closer-by-committee setup going forward, involving Brandyn Garcia, Kevin Ginkel, and Juan Morillo. Ginkel picked up the team's most recent save on Sunday, and he has the most experience with 17 career saves in his eight years in the majors. Sewald, who is 2-5 in 2026 with a 6.23 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 24 saves, and a 44:9 K:BB in 39 innings, could be an interesting waiver pickup for a team looking for veteran depth in their bullpen to close out the season.
Source: Arizona Sports - John Gambadoro
Source: Arizona Sports - John Gambadoro