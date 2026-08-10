Luther Burden III Expected to Miss the Preseason, Could Still Play in Week 1
Luther Burden III (groin) is expected to miss about a month, with the hope that he'll be available for the season opener against the Carolina Panthers on September 13, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. The second-year wideout had been one of the team's training camp standouts before exiting Saturday's practice with a groin injury after getting tangled with cornerback Tyrique Stevenson during one-on-one drills. After a strong finish to his rookie year, Burden has been tabbed as a breakout candidate and was one of the fastest risers throughout much of the offseason with a current ADP of WR20, but the injury is likely to cause uncertainty and could cause him to slip in upcoming drafts.
Source: Matt Zenitz
Source: Matt Zenitz