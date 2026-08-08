Payton Tolle Dominant Against A's, Strikes Out 14 Batters
Payton Tolle was absolutely dominant in Friday night's 13-1 beatdown of the Athletics at Fenway Park and flirted with a perfect game early on. Tolle allowed just one earned run on two hits (one homer) while walking none and fanning a career-high 14 batters in six innings of work to pick up his seventh win of the season and lower his ERA to 3.20. Tolle's perfect-game bid was ended in the fifth inning when he allowed a solo home run to Tyler Soderstrom, but that was all the 23-year-old southpaw would allow. He had his swing-and-miss stuff going, as he generated 24 swings and misses on just 84 pitches. It was Tolle's second straight quality start. Tolle will face the division-rival Tampa Bay Rays for the third time this year in his next scheduled outing. It will be a challenge for him to earn a third straight quality start, as he's allowed seven runs (five earned) with a walk and seven strikeouts in 11 innings against the Rays in his previous two starts against them in 2025. After Friday's strong start, Tolle has a nice 3.20 ERA with a 1.10 WHIP in his 107 innings pitched over 19 starts in his first full year in the majors.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com