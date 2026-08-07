Matt Chapman Expected to Have Season-Ending Surgery Next Week
Matt Chapman (hernia) is flying to Philadelphia to see a specialist on Sunday and expects to have season-ending surgery next Tuesday, according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports. Chapman is dealing with a hernia that he had been playing through for most of the season. The 33-year-old veteran can now be dropped in all redraft fantasy leagues, if he wasn't already. The injury helps explain Chapman's disappointing third season in the Bay Area, as he'll finish the 2026 campaign (his 10th in the big leagues) with a .235/.324/.368 slash line, a career-low .692 OPS, a career-low seven home runs, 42 RBI, and 35 runs scored in 84 games across 352 plate appearances. With Casey Schmitt also done for the year due to a knee injury, Christian Koss now has a runway for the rest of the season to serve as the Giants' starting third baseman. Chapman could bounce back in 2027 with better health, but at this point in his career, he won't necessarily be a lock to return to the 20-homer mark, especially at pitcher-friendly Oracle Park.
Source: NBC Sports Bay Area - Alex Pavlovic
Source: NBC Sports Bay Area - Alex Pavlovic