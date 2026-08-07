Charlie Condon Hits Home Run No. 22 on Thursday As MLB Call-Up Approaches
Charlie Condon hit a home run on Thursday night for Triple-A Albuquerque as he continues to produce at a high level ahead of a pending promotion to the MLB club. The homer was already Condon's second in August, and he has 22 total this season with 69 RBI while hitting .284. He also has 83 runs scored and six stolen bases. Condon is 23 years old and is the No. 3 prospect in the Rockies' system. The 2024 first-round draft pick is pushing for a chance at an MLB debut, and it's starting to look likely that he will be called up to Colorado, as he has some position flexibility at first base and outfield. He could provide an instant impact bat for the big league team as he has proven himself with a highly productive season at Triple-A. He is a priority name to stash away and add on the waiver wire.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball