Gunnar Henderson Unlikely to Sign With Baltimore Long-Term
Gunnar Henderson, who is represented by super agent Scott Boras, "in all likelihood isn't going to sign there long-term." It comes after the Orioles traded away the former first overall pick, switch-hitting All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman, to the division-rival Boston Red Sox on Monday for a giant prospect haul. The 25-year-old Henderson has two years of team control remaining, but after that, Olney thinks he will bolt for the open market. The former second-rounder in 2019 broke out with 37 home runs, 92 RBI, and 21 stolen bases in his second full MLB season with Baltimore in 2024, and although he had a career-high 30 steals the following season, he hit just 17 home runs in 2025. Henderson has continued to decline in 2026, as he's currently slashing .218/.297/.393 with a career-low .690 OPS, 18 home runs, 47 RBI, 65 runs scored, and only eight steals in 114 games and 518 plate appearances. His batted-ball metrics do not point to a turnaround anytime soon.
Source: ESPN - Buster Olney
Source: ESPN - Buster Olney