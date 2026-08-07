Ronald Acuna Jr. Extends Hit Streak With Two-Homer Game Against Marlins
Ronald Acuna Jr. could be in the midst of coming alive offensively after what was a disappointing and injury-plagued first half of the season. In the team's 11-3 blowout win over the division-rival Miami Marlins at Truist Park on Thursday, Acuna went 2-for-5 at the plate with two home runs and three RBI to extend his current hitting streak to a modest five games. It was the 28-year-old's second multi-homer game of the season and the 16th time in his career. During his five-game hitting streak in August, Acuna has gone 6-for-21 (.286) with three home runs, four RBI, and five runs scored. Since returning from his second stint on the injured list this year with hamstring issues, Acuna has hit .205 (8-for-39) with a .792 OPS, four homers, five RBI, eight runs scored, three walks, and 12 strikeouts in just 10 games played. The former MVP still has the talent to be a difference-maker down the stretch, but it's a bit worrisome that he hasn't been running yet since his return. Acuna is now slashing .244/.358/.436 on the season with a .794 OPS, 11 homers, 27 RBI, 15 steals, and 39 runs scored in his 234 at-bats.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com