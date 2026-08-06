Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Remains Out of Blue Jays Lineup on Thursday
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (hamstring) remains out of his team's lineup for the second straight game on Thursday. Guerrero Jr. has been in and out of the Toronto lineup since exiting early from a game on July 28 due to hamstring tightness. While the Blue Jays have not indicated that their star first baseman will require a trip to the injured list, it's obviously a concern for fantasy managers that Guerrero Jr. will get a second straight day off on Thursday. It's been a frustrating year overall for the 27-year-old, who is hitting .259/.338/.349 with six home runs, 44 RBI, 55 runs scored, and seven stolen bases across 456 plate appearances. With Guerrero Jr. out of the lineup, the Blue Jays have shifted third baseman Kazuma Okamoto across the diamond to first base and used infielders Ernie Clement and Josh Smith to cover the hot corner.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com