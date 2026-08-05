Tanner Bibee Allows Three Homers but Fans 10 on Wednesday
Tanner Bibee was a mixed bag in the team's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the visiting New York Mets at Progressive Field on Wednesday, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits (three homers) while walking none and striking out a season-high 10 batters in 5 2/3 innings for a no-decision. Bibee allowed back-to-back home runs to Brett Baty and Jorge Polanco in the third inning, and rookie Carson Benge added a solo shot off of him in the sixth frame. Bibee's outing against the Mets broke a string of four straight quality starts, but at least he recorded double-digit strikeouts for the first time this year. The former fifth-rounder in 2021 from California State Fullerton is 4-11 on the year with a 3.85 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, and 110:38 K:BB in his 138 innings across 24 starts. He'll be looking forward to a third meeting against the division-rival Detroit Tigers in his next outing, as Bibee has a nice 1.80 ERA with three walks and 13 strikeouts in 15 innings in his two starts against them so far in 2026. Bibee will look to put up another quality start in that one, where he should be started in fantasy lineups.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com