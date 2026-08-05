Heliot Ramos Carries Power Upside on the Waiver Wire Following Trade to New York
Heliot Ramos appears likely to be heavily relied upon in his new home, as he's started in left field and batted cleanup in each of his first two games with the team. With Yankees outfielders Aaron Judge (ribs), Cody Bellinger (hamstring), and Giancarlo Stanton (calf) all on the injured list, Ramos has a clear path to an everyday role. Across 310 plate appearances on the year (mostly with the San Francisco Giants), Ramos is hitting .260/.300/.418 with nine home runs, 34 RBI, 36 runs scored, and three stolen bases. The 26-year-old has below-average plate skills, as he's walked in just 5.2% of his plate appearances while logging a 26.8% strikeout rate. However, Ramos' underlying contact metrics suggest high-end power, as he's posted a 13.3% barrel rate and a 48.1% hard-hit rate. Now that he's playing his home games in Yankee Stadium instead of San Francisco's pitcher-friendly Oracle Park, Ramos could be poised for a late-season power surge. He's a priority waiver-wire target in leagues where he's not already rostered.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller