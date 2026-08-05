Tyler Glasnow to Make at Least Two More Rehab Starts
Tyler Glasnow (back) from the 60-day injured list once he makes two more minor-league rehab starts and builds up to four innings, per MLB.com's Sonja Chen. Glasnow kicked off his rehab assignment on Tuesday with Low-A Ontario and threw two shutout innings with one hit allowed, no walks, and one strikeout against Low-A Lake Elsinore. The 32-year-old hard-throwing right-hander looked just fine in the outing, but the Dodgers are slow-playing the former All-Star since he hasn't pitched in the majors since May 6 due to a lower-back injury. Even though Glasnow might only have around a month's worth of starts left in him in 2026 once he returns, he's rostered in nearly 90% of Yahoo leagues for his high-end strikeout upside on the best team in baseball. Before his back injury earlier this year, Glasnow was cruising along with a 3-0 record, 2.72 ERA (3.25 FIP) and 0.83 WHIP with 49 strikeouts and 13 walks in 39 2/3 innings across seven starts.
Source: MLB.com - Sonja Chen
Source: MLB.com - Sonja Chen