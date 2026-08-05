Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor Have Meeting to Work Through Differences
Freddy Peralta called a meeting earlier this year for franchise cornerstones Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor to "clear the air," according to Jorge Castillo of ESPN. Since then, according to sources, Soto and Lindor's relationship has been "noticeably warmer, with the players interacting more often." Both players have denied that a rift between them has ever existed, but their relationship has been a hot topic ever since Soto signed a record-breaking 15-year, $765 million contract after the 2024 season. The discussion didn't stop after Soto's locker, which had been next to Lindor's, was moved across the clubhouse. The Mets dealt with injuries to key players early in the 2026 season and were never really able to recover, but Soto and Lindor's relationship behind the scenes has left tension in the building, which hasn't helped team chemistry in Queens. Although their relationship reportedly has improved, it's another dynamic to watch as the Mets look to put another frustrating season in the rearview mirror in 2027.
Source: ESPN.com - Jorge Castillo
Source: ESPN.com - Jorge Castillo