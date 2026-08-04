Agustin Ramirez Will See Reps at Both First Base and Catcher
Agustin Ramirez will play both behind the plate and at first base going forward, according to Kevin Barral of Fish on First. The Marlins recalled Ramirez from Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday after trading catcher/first baseman Liam Hicks to the Tampa Bay Rays at the trade deadline. Ramirez was demoted to Triple-A in early May, mostly due to his poor defensive metrics as a catcher. While it appears that Miami could be priming him for a full-time position switch, Ramirez will still see occasional catching duties now that he's back in the big leagues. The 24-year-old hit 21 home runs and 16 stolen bases across 585 plate appearances with Miami in 2025, so he carries a rare combination of power and speed for a catcher. Ramirez's fantasy value is tightly connected to his ability to retain catcher eligibility.
Source: Fish on First - Kevin Barral
Source: Fish on First - Kevin Barral