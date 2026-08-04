Kyle Harrison Likely to Return on Wednesday
Kyle Harrison (elbow, forearm) isn't dealing with any elbow/forearm discomfort after bouncing back from his last minor-league rehab start, and it looks likely that he'll come off the 15-day injured list to start on Wednesday against the division-rival Pittsburgh Pirates, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. The 24-year-old southpaw struck out five batters and walked three in 5 2/3 shutout innings in his last rehab start on Thursday at High-A. Harrison has had an excellent year in 2026 in his first season with the Brew Crew, going 8-2 with a 3.01 ERA (3.10 FIP) and 1.08 WHIP with 101 strikeouts and only 20 walks in 83 2/3 innings pitched across 17 starts in his fourth year in the big leagues. Fantasy managers who have been stashing him are hoping that he can quickly regain his pre-injury form and close things out strong. Harrison faced the Pirates back on April 26 at home and picked up his second win of the year, throwing six shutout innings with just one walk and a season-high 12 strikeouts. He's rostered in 85% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB.com - Adam McCalvy
Source: MLB.com - Adam McCalvy