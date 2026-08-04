Lazaro Montes Offers Unique Power Upside For Young Prospect
Lazaro Montes is having a great minor-league season between Double-A Arkansas and Triple-A Tacoma, hitting for massive power, with 28 homers combined between the two levels to go with 74 RBI and 78 runs scored. He is hitting .238 between both clubs but has been better at Tacoma with a .253 average. He was called up to Tacoma on July 7 and has three homers and eight RBI in 83 at-bats since. Montes is the No. 4 prospect in the Mariners' system and has 65-grade power, which is a massive power upside for a prospect. At age 21, Montes might still need a bit of time to develop in the minors, and we are seeing that right now with him at Triple-A. A dynasty league asset, Montes could be left on the waiver wire in redraft leagues unless a fantasy manager wants to take a big gamble on a stash.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball